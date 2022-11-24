Muldoon Road closed due to collision

Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for Nov. 2023, 2022.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:36 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon Road at the intersection with East Sixth Avenue to investigate a hit-and-run collision with injuries.

In a community alert posted early Thursday morning, police advised people traveling through the area of Northeast Anchorage to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

