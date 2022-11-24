Thanksgiving Day serves up some stormy weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska is in the crosshairs of a potent storm system going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

A wind gust of 81 mph hit Hydaburg at 10:47 this morning. Also seeing a gust to 78 mph near Thorne Bay and flooding reports for Ward Lake out of Ketchikan, as they have seen heavy rain bring water over trails. 1.5 inches has fallen since midnight today.

Thanksgiving will likely see wet and windy conditions through Thursday too. Winds will not be as high, but will still be breezy and noticeable.

This strong low is churning through the region tonight and into tomorrow.

Southcentral saw snow, a dusting to 2 inches, but the storm is moving on. Clearing skies will bring in sunshine for Thanksgiving Thursday, but it will be brief.

A new storm system brings in a chance of snow for southcentral Thursday night to Friday in southcentral again.

The Aleutian Arc will also see inclement weather through Thanksgiving as the storm track remains active.

Hot spot: Klawock, 51 degrees. Cold Spot: Barter Island -13.

