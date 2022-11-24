Thanksgiving Day serves up some stormy weather

Clearing skies for southcentral, other regions get rain and high winds
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southeast Alaska is in the crosshairs of a potent storm system going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

A wind gust of 81 mph hit Hydaburg at 10:47 this morning. Also seeing a gust to 78 mph near Thorne Bay and flooding reports for Ward Lake out of Ketchikan, as they have seen heavy rain bring water over trails. 1.5 inches has fallen since midnight today.

Thanksgiving will likely see wet and windy conditions through Thursday too. Winds will not be as high, but will still be breezy and noticeable.

This strong low is churning through the region tonight and into tomorrow.

Southcentral saw snow, a dusting to 2 inches, but the storm is moving on. Clearing skies will bring in sunshine for Thanksgiving Thursday, but it will be brief.

A new storm system brings in a chance of snow for southcentral Thursday night to Friday in southcentral again.

The Aleutian Arc will also see inclement weather through Thanksgiving as the storm track remains active.

Hot spot: Klawock, 51 degrees. Cold Spot: Barter Island -13.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
Second of Anchorage brothers sentenced for brutal beating, drug trafficking
Chris Green announced his resignation as head coach of UAA volleyball Monday evening.
Chris Green speaks out following resignation as UAA volleyball coach
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
Brochures are displayed at the Alaska Division of Elections office on Jan. 21, 2022 in...
Ranked-choice voting tabulations for the Nov. 8 election to begin Wednesday afternoon
Stock photo of scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
Man indicted in shooting death of Kenai woman

Latest News

ANC Thanksgiving stats-MF 11-23-22
Thanksgiving Day serves up some stormy weather
Highs will return to the teens as early as Sunday across Southcentral
Temperatures set to drop below average into the weekend
Highs will return to the teens as early as Sunday across Southcentral
Highs will return to the teens as early as Sunday across Southcentral
MF-SE Storm Alerts 11-22-22
Wet and windy weather for Southeast Alaska