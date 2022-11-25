ASD offers drone classes for students

n a recent weekday morning the sky above Dimond High School was filled with the buzzing of drones.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On a recent weekday morning, the sky above Dimond High School was filled with the buzzing of drones.

South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are the three schools in the district where students are learning the skills they need to pilot unmanned aerial vehicles.

Teacher Cat Walker got her commercial pilot drone license this summer. She said students who are at least 16 years old can take the FAA test to also receive their license. In addition, they can earn college credits for a small fee.

“Starting in January students will be able to sign up for three college credits for successfully completing the course and they’ll be valid for the UA system,” Walker said.

The students are learning that drones are used in many different professions and will probably be even more popular in the future.

“I think I’m finding a lot of professions that use drones that I wouldn’t even have expected,” said Walker. “So, many professions that you would automatically think of, so like aviation. But also, we just learned that there’s a micro nuclear reactor that uses drones inside to increase safety so you don’t have humans near anything that’s radioactive. So pretty much any job that you can think of, it could incorporate drones.”

Walker said the hands-on class is part of the Anchorage School District’s push to get students prepared for college as well as the working world.

“ASD in general I think we definitely want to promote students exploring careers and finding things that they would love to do,” she said.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon...
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Kelsey Ciungun Wallace is planning to celebrate "Truthsgiving" on Thursday
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
Anchorage Police and West High School administrators confiscated a firearm on campus Wednesday...
Gun confiscated at West High School

Latest News

Juneau police investigating suspicious death
Man charged in September suspicious death in Juneau
FILE - Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Mary Peltola
Incumbents Dunleavy, Murkowski, Peltola hold in 2022 midterms
Sen. Lisa Murkowski holds Election Day press conference
Murkowski withstands another conservative GOP challenger
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for...
FastCast Nov. 25, 2022