Authorities respond to incident at Lumberton, N.C., Walmart on Black Friday

Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on...
Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in Lumberton, North Carolina, on Black Friday.(Gray News, file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:16 AM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Authorities were at the scene of an incident at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday.

In a statement provided to WMBF News regarding the incident, Walmart said it is “working closely with local law enforcement.”

WMBF News has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information.

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

