Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving has come and gone, and with it some new snow awaits many across Southcentral Alaska.

An area of low pressure to our south continues to keep the chance for snow in the forecast, while most of the impacts are being felt through Prince William Sound. While no winter weather alerts have been issued for Southcentral, those living in eastern PWS need to prepare for the possibility of a few inches of snow. The area of low pressure will quickly move off to the east through the day, bringing more rain and snow to Southeast Alaska. As this occurs, locations across Southcentral will begin to clear out with sunshine and drier conditions set to headline the weekend.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 20s today, with mostly cloudy skies. While it’s possible to see some clear skies towards the latter half of the day, most areas will wait until overnight into Saturday to see most of the clouds clear out. Southeast will see the better shot for clearer skies to arrive through the day Saturday, as the aforementioned low sweeps south along the coastline.

A ridge building across mainland Alaska into next week will help enhance the colder weather that’s spilling into the state. For Southcentral, highs fall into the teens and overnight lows will hover near zero. It’s quite possible we could see many spots for East Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and parts of the Kenai Peninsula dip below zero for several mornings next week.

Go ahead and prepare for the bitter cold and bundle up. Keep the sunglasses handy, as most of next week will be dry and sunny.

