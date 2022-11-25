Man charged in September suspicious death in Juneau

By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:04 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau police arrested a man on Thanksgiving in connection to a suspicious death from September.

In a press release, the Juneau Police Department said in that 34-year-old Anthony Micliacco was arrested near 2000 Lemon Creek Road and charged with first-degree murder for the death of 55-year-old Faith Rogers.

Previous: Juneau police investigating suspicious death

“The arrest of Migliacco, follows the two-month long investigation in the 09/21/2022 murder of 55-year-old Faith Marie Rogers, on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei (Brotherhood Bridge Trail),” Police wrote.

Police initially received a report on Sept. 21 at 3:55 p.m. that a woman’s remains had been found on the trail approximately 200 yards from the parking lot. According to the release, Rogers was walking the trail with three dogs when she died.

Police wrote that Migliacoo is being held at Lemon Creek Correctional Center on $500,000 bail.

