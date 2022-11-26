Arctic air sends temperatures tumbling as November comes to a close

An expanding high pressure system will send cold, arctic air direct from the North Pole southward across the state into next week.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:44 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a snowy and icy landscape, it has certainly looked like Alaska for much of the month — we’ve just been missing the real “feels like” Alaska part. Starting this weekend, we’ll get both. After a week of temperatures as much as 8 degrees above normal, high temperatures these last remaining November days will be well below normal — perhaps as much as 20 degrees below normal.

High pressure strengthening and expanding westward across the state will send bitter cold arctic air directly from the North Pole southwards across the state and into Southcentral and Southeast beginning this weekend. The core of the upcoming arctic blast will occur Monday night and Tuesday when morning low temperatures could fall as low as the mid-single digits below zero with daytime highs struggling to get out of the single digits above zero.

Plenty of sunshine — outside of a few areas of early morning fog — will accompany the arctic airmass, which along with light winds early next week, will help to offset the biting chill. Temperatures will warm back closer to 20 degrees for highs by late next week, bringing with it a chance for some snow heading into the first weekend of December.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon...
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Kelsey Ciungun Wallace is planning to celebrate "Truthsgiving" on Thursday
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
Sarah Palin in Anchorage on Election Day
Next act for Palin unclear after Alaska House losses

Latest News

An expanding high pressure system will send cold, arctic air direct from the North Pole...
Arctic air sends temperatures tumbling as November comes to a close
Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend
Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend
Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend
Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend
ANC Thanksgiving stats-MF 11-23-22
Thanksgiving Day serves up some stormy weather