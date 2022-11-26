Arctic air sends temperatures tumbling as November comes to a close

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a snowy and icy landscape, it has certainly looked like Alaska for much of the month — we’ve just been missing the real “feels like” Alaska part. Starting this weekend, we’ll get both. After a week of temperatures as much as 8 degrees above normal, high temperatures these last remaining November days will be well below normal — perhaps as much as 20 degrees below normal.

High pressure strengthening and expanding westward across the state will send bitter cold arctic air directly from the North Pole southwards across the state and into Southcentral and Southeast beginning this weekend. The core of the upcoming arctic blast will occur Monday night and Tuesday when morning low temperatures could fall as low as the mid-single digits below zero with daytime highs struggling to get out of the single digits above zero.

Plenty of sunshine — outside of a few areas of early morning fog — will accompany the arctic airmass, which along with light winds early next week, will help to offset the biting chill. Temperatures will warm back closer to 20 degrees for highs by late next week, bringing with it a chance for some snow heading into the first weekend of December.

