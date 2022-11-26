Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.
Police are investigating a shooting at the Greenville Mall.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team, Samantha Savery, Courtney Bunting and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police.

Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Police said they are working off preliminary information and will not confirm if there is more than one suspect.

Officials say the mall was evacuated for the investigation.

In a news conference Friday night, police added that they do not believe this was a random act. It was part of a dispute that happened at the mall.

Police are working to obtain security camera footage to use in their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon...
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Kelsey Ciungun Wallace is planning to celebrate "Truthsgiving" on Thursday
Yup’ik woman plans to celebrate ‘Truthsgiving’ on Thursday
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough,...
Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
Anchorage Police and West High School administrators confiscated a firearm on campus Wednesday...
Gun confiscated at West High School

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot...
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
This image provided by NASA shows flight Day 9 imagery that NASA's Orion spacecraft captured...
NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
England's Harry Maguire, right, vies for the ball with Haji Wright of the United States during...
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw