Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back.

They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget.

Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since the start of the pandemic, volunteers have been in short supply.

Alaskans can volunteer to help or donate by going to the Salvation Army’s Alaska website.

