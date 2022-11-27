A “polar express” dives south across the state for the end of November

First significant outbreak of arctic air, direct from the North Pole, spreads south across the state for the final days of November.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:11 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Climatologically speaking, we go from a normal high of 27 degrees down to 26 heading into the first three days of December. That said, one look at our seven day forecast graphic shows high temperatures dropping into the upper single digits for highs on Tuesday. Morning lows both Tuesday and Wednesday will drop down below zero for the first time this young cold season. I am talking readings that will range from 15 to 20 degrees below normal! Now there’s a shock to the system especially considering the recent warmth..

We can thank a building and strengthening ridge of high pressure, both at the surface and in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere, responsible for the upcoming cold spell heading into Southcentral and Southeast. Just like in real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” You may remember that air moves clockwise around high pressure in the northern hemisphere, which means in the current patter, a flow of air will begin to move steadily south across the state direct from the North Pole. Thank you, Santa!

Those temperatures will bottom out around 5 degrees by mid-morning (sunrise) on the west side of town with single digits below zero for those of you along the hillside. Winds will be brisk and blustery, especially south of Anchorage, where gusts may reach 50 mph through those north/south oriented mountain passes.

A High Wind Watch goes into effect from 9 p.m. Monday through noon on Wednesday for Juneau, Haines, Skagway, Klukwan, and all of Juneau. Here, too, high pressure will accelerate as it funnels through the numerous northeast/southwest oriented mountain passes and channels. “Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Sunshine continues for the remainder of the week, with temperatures warming back up through the teens mid-to-late week with low 20s and some light snow next weekend. Just enough to keep the snow cover freshly white for Santa and his team of reindeer heading into the next major holiday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old boy died after trying to rescue two girls who got trapped in an icy lake. (KMGH,...
Teen dies after trying to save others trapped in icy lake
The Alaska Senate
Alaska State Senate forms Senate majority
Anchorage police said in a community alert that they had closed the northbound lanes of Muldoon...
Man arrested after deadly Thanksgiving morning hit-and-run in Anchorage
Juneau police investigating suspicious death
Man charged in September suspicious death in Juneau
A walk to Russian Jack Elementary includes a stretch on Northern Lights Boulevard
Nunaka Valley neighbors say walking route to new school is dangerous

Latest News

An expanding high pressure system will send cold, arctic air direct from the North Pole...
Arctic air sends temperatures tumbling as November comes to a close
An expanding high pressure system will send cold, arctic air direct from the North Pole...
Arctic air sends temperatures tumbling as November comes to a close
Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend
Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend
Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend
Bitter cold arrives in Southcentral through the weekend