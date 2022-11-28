Intersection of Lake Otis & East 88th Avenue reopened following collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision.

A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.

The intersection reopened shortly after 4 p.m., following an investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

