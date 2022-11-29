Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility

Anchorage man sentenced for attempted murder in 2019
Anchorage man sentenced for attempted murder in 2019(MGN)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:49 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following an attempted murder at an assisted living facility on July Fourth of 2019.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, 31-year-old Rigoberto Walker was sentenced to 40 years in prison and an additional 10-year probationary period after his release.

Walker was convicted by an Anchorage jury in May of 2022 and sentenced by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston.

Original: Anchorage man indicted on charges following a Fourth of July stabbing

According to the release, Walker walked up behind his 74-year-old victim who was gardening outside of an assisted living facility — identified in the release only as A.S. — and began repeatedly stabbing her with a large kitchen knife, before leaving the area.

“No evidence at trial indicated that Walker and A.S. knew each other at the time of the attack,” the release said. “At sentencing, Judge Marston agreed with the State that the most important factor in fashioning a sentence for Walker was isolating him for the protection of the public. He called Walker’s conduct in attacking a random stranger ‘a real fear factor’ and noted that the safety of the community and risk that Walker poses to society is significant. ‘The community cannot have situations where people run around and randomly stab people.’”

If Walker violates his parole, the release says he could then be sentenced to another 20 years in prison.

