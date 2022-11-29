Anvik man charged with murder

ANVIK, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anvik Man has been charged in the killing of a woman on Monday.

According to a dispatch from troopers, 63-year-old Hugh Demoski of Anvik has been charged with second-degree murder. Troopers received a report at 3:35 a.m. on Monday that a 59-year-old woman from Anvik had been shot and killed.

“Troopers and Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the community,” the dispatch said. “The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time; however, alcohol appears to be a factor. Demoski was arrested by Troopers without incident and remanded to Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Misconduct Involving a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. The investigation into this homicide is still active and ongoing.”

