A big chill takes hold of Alaska

By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:42 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Beautiful with bitter cold temperatures.

Alaska is going to see a cold snap over the first part of the week as we head into some of the shortest daylight hours of the year. Clear skies associated with high pressure covers much of the mainland.

Interior locations will really be in the deep freeze, as overnight lows will plunge to close to 40 below near Fort Yukon and Stevens Village. Sub-zero temperatures are also expected for high temperatures Tuesday.

Southcentral will see sunny days and cold nights. Sub-zero temperatures are likely for many locations, including Anchorage. A high wind warning is in place for Valdez and the Thompson Pass area Tuesday. Wind gusts are likely to range from 60 to 75 mph.

Southeast Alaska will see sunshine, but the winds will be strong and that will make even a sunny day feel raw. High wind warnings will affect the Skagway, Haines and Juneau areas. Wind gusts are expected to hit 40 to 60 miles per hour.

Monday’s hot spot went to King Cove and Cold Bay at 49 degrees. The coldest temperature was recorded at Arctic Village at 38 below zero.

