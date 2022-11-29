Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide

FastCast Nov. 28, 2022
By Paul Choate
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged in a homicide investigation, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

Anthony C. Tinker III, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and tampering with evidence.

Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 11, officers were called to a report of a shooting on Chugach Way and found 23-year-old Brad Robert dead outside of a residence. At the time of the shooting, police said they did not have any suspect description.

Tinker was already in custody on charges of three counts of third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree robbery and resisting.

The charges stemmed from incidents on Nov. 14, when police said he stole two different vehicles — including a taxi — and crashed them before locking himself inside an apartment.

SWAT was called to the apartment, on Bentzen Circle, and deployed gas to get Tinker out of the apartment. Police said Tinker was armed with a handgun and ignored officers’ commands. When he went up the outside staircase toward other apartments, two K-9s were deployed and officers were able to take him into custody.

Tinker was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries from the car wrecks and dog bites, as well as gas exposure.

On Monday, a warrant was issued to charge Tinker in connection with the death of Robert.

Tinker remains in Alaska Department of Corrections custody and no information has been released on future court dates for the new charges.

