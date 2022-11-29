Man dead after ship runs aground in Southeast

PRINCE OF WALES ISLAND, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is presumed dead after a ship ran aground near Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, both a man and woman were aboard F/V Randi Jo when it ran aground near Point Baker at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“Both souls aboard the vessel were able to get into a skiff and make it to a small rock before the boat and skiff were lost,” troopers wrote. “The adult female spent over 24 hours on a rock island with her dog before being rescued by a good Samaritan vessel.”

Trooper spokesperson Tim DeSpain said that troopers received the report of the woman on the rock at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, and that both the woman and the dog were rescued at approximately 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Troopers wrote that 27-year-old Arne Dahl of Point Baker attempted to swim to the nearest island on Nov. 27, but he was not seen again.

“USCG models show that Dahl should not have survived this length of time given the current environment,” DeSpain said. “He is presumed deceased.”

Troopers reported that both the U.S. Coast Guard and Wrangell Search and Rescue “thoroughly searched the area for multiple hours for Dahl with no success.”

DeSpain said that search teams from nearby Point Baker and Point Protection are still searching for Dahl’s body.

