Subzero lows across Southcentral, as coldest air of season arrives

Many spots across Southcentral dropped into the negative teens Tuesday morning
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:08 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time since January 8, Anchorage has officially seen the mercury drop below zero degrees. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure settling in across Anchorage, clear skies and cold conditions have also anchored across the state. This is leading to many locations seeing the coldest air all season, as parts of the Interior have dropped as low as -40 degrees.

With the long nights and short days we’re seeing across the Last Frontier, temperatures won’t moderate much thorugh the day. Anchorage will see highs today in the 5 to 10 degree range, while parts of Southcentral hover near 0 through the afternoon. The warmest locations will be near the coast, where afternoon highs can expect to climb into the upper teens and lower 20s.

While no immediate impacts across Southcentral look to affect many, there is still a high wind warning for Valdez and Thompson Pass. Winds up to 75 mph could lead to whiteout conditons at times, and biting cold wind chills. If you have to be anywhere outside for extended periods of time, it’s highly important you dress in layers.

Later today, moisture will begin riding up the periphery of the ridge out over the Bering. This will pull in not only moisture, but warmth as well. Much of Alaska is under some form of Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory. As the system that will move ashore near Kotzebue will impact much of the state over a 24 hour period. The system will drop 4 to 10 inches of snow in areas under the winter storm warning, while the Interior will likely see up to 4 inches of snow. Further south in Southcentral, little to no accumulation can be expected tomorrow afternoon. As the snow quickly departs to the Southeast, the Panhandle will also see a chance for snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

As the snow clears out of the state, the rest of the week will feature a mix of sun and clouds. There’s some good news in the forecast as well, as highs warm back into the lower to mid 20s by this weekend. While still just a few degrees below average, it’s certainly warmer than temperatures that we’ve been experiencing.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

