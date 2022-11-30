Clouds and snow return to Southcentral into Wednesday evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are waking up to another cold morning across much of the state, although many locations are seeing temperatures noticeably warmer than previous days. This comes as an area of low pressure will sweep through the state, bringing clouds and snow from Northwest Alaska to Southeast. While the heaviest snow will fall to the north, a few inches will still manage to make it to Southcentral into the evening hours. Until the snow gets here, we’ll still see a beautiful, yet cold day ahead of us.

Temperatures across Southcentral will warm back into the teens today, with mostly cloudy skies returning into the afternoon hours. While snow holds off for most of the day, it should make it to the foothills of the Talkeetna Mountains as early as 3 to 4 pm this morning. The snow will be very light, with many locations across Southcentral only managing to see 1 to 2 inches of the white fluffy stuff. As the snow exits to the southeast, we’ll dry out overnight with clear skies returning to the region.

Southeast will see a quick glancing blow of snow overnight into Thursday morning. Much like Southcentral, a few inches can be expected for the region, before the snow exits and clearer skies make a return. By this weekend, highs will have warmed into the upper teens and lower 20s. This comes as the ridge axis shifts east, leading to a return to warmer conditions. It’s quite possible through the start of the work week next week, temperatures will warm near freezing.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

