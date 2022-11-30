A cold winter’s morning for Alaska

Winter storm brings snow and wind our way
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold spot for Alaska on Tuesday was Arctic Village, dropping to 45 below zero as Tuesday got underway.

Fort Yukon recorded 42 below, and lows hit the 20s below over Interior Alaska for a very chilly morning.

We may be experiencing some of the coldest temperatures of the winter so far, but we are seeing some beautiful winter scenes as we brave sub-zero temperatures.

Snow and wind will hit Western Alaska and the Interior as a storm system barrels in across the northwest and continues east and south through Wednesday and Wednesday night. Winter storm warnings and advisories from the west and north coasts to the Interior have sprung up in anticipation of the snow and wind.

Southcentral Alaska could see some of the snow too. Snowfall isn’t high enough to generate any advisory or warning, so 1 to 3 inches is possible for Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, tapering off over the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
29-year-old Garret Elder and Tycoon Trading LLC accused of defrauding investors, officials...
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged...
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide
US Coast Guard
Woman dies after boat hit by waves capsizes near Sitka
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands

Latest News

MF - Low AK Temps 11-29-22
A cold winter's morning for Alaska
Subzero lows across Southcentral, as coldest air of season arrives
Coldest air of season arrives with subzero lows across Southcentral
Subzero lows across Southcentral, as coldest air of season arrives
Subzero lows across Southcentral, as coldest air of season arrives
MF-Mauna Loa 11-28-22
A big chill takes hold of Alaska