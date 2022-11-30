A cold winter’s morning for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold spot for Alaska on Tuesday was Arctic Village, dropping to 45 below zero as Tuesday got underway.

Fort Yukon recorded 42 below, and lows hit the 20s below over Interior Alaska for a very chilly morning.

We may be experiencing some of the coldest temperatures of the winter so far, but we are seeing some beautiful winter scenes as we brave sub-zero temperatures.

Snow and wind will hit Western Alaska and the Interior as a storm system barrels in across the northwest and continues east and south through Wednesday and Wednesday night. Winter storm warnings and advisories from the west and north coasts to the Interior have sprung up in anticipation of the snow and wind.

Southcentral Alaska could see some of the snow too. Snowfall isn’t high enough to generate any advisory or warning, so 1 to 3 inches is possible for Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, tapering off over the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound.

