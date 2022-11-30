Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A village that was slammed by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok in September lost its only store to an early morning fire on Tuesday.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the village of Stebbins, which is home to approximately 650 residents. Responders attempted to extinguish the fire but were unable to control the flames. The store and the fuel company are both total losses, according to Tribal Coordinator with Stebbins Community Association Jacinta Martin.

Alaska State Troopers reported that no one was inside the building when the fire occurred, and there are no reported injuries. A deputy fire marshal will be in the village to head the investigation.

According to residents, the loss of the village store means those who live in Stebbins have no nearby options for purchasing necessities and food, saying they may have to place orders with Alaska Commercial Company for pickup at locations in Unalakleet, St. Michael and Nome.

Located on the Bering Sea coast, Stebbins is above the tree line and relies on fuel to heat residences and other buildings. Many residents of Stebbins were affected by storms in late September.

