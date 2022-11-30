Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:31 AM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Garret Elder and Tycoon Trading LLC accused of defrauding investors, officials...
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged...
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide
1 dead after ship runs aground in Southeast
Man dead after ship runs aground in Southeast
Alaska State Troopers
Anvik man charged with murder

Latest News

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize
A genealogy testing kit for Ancestry/DNA is displayed in the Ackman and Ziff Family Genealogy...
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
A 48-year-old man was indicted in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a...
Man indicted for murder after road rage shooting kills 8-year-old girl
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect