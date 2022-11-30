JBER kicks off their holiday season with annual tree lighting

Inside the Gates
FastCast - Nov. 30, 2022
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:40 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The holiday season is kicking off in full spirit on Wednesday at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The base’s annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony will be kicking off at 4 p.m. The event is open to all Department of Defense ID cardholders.

Crafts will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive on base at 6:15 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. outside Building 1. After the tree lighting, a free movie will play at Frontier Theater.

