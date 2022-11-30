Kodiak man facing charges after more than $500K worth of drugs seized

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kodiak man was arrested on Tuesday after a suspicious package containing more than a half-million dollars worth of illegal drugs was sent to him, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation said.

Kalani Coyle, 30, of Kodiak, was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree misconduct involving controlled substances on Tuesday, according to an online dispatch. Investigators wrote that they noticed the package on Nov. 21 that was destined for a “known target.”

“A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the parcel which yielded 912 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of cocaine and 5,550 fentanyl pills,” the dispatch said.

Investigators reported that on Tuesday, Kodiak’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and the U.S. Postal Inspector Service investigated the suspicious package.

Investigators said the value of the narcotics is $543,000.

