Kodiak man facing charges after more than $500K worth of drugs seized

FastCast - Nov. 30, 2022
By Tim Rockey
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:31 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kodiak man was arrested on Tuesday after a suspicious package containing more than a half-million dollars worth of illegal drugs was sent to him, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation said.

Kalani Coyle, 30, of Kodiak, was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree misconduct involving controlled substances on Tuesday, according to an online dispatch. Investigators wrote that they noticed the package on Nov. 21 that was destined for a “known target.”

“A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the parcel which yielded 912 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of cocaine and 5,550 fentanyl pills,” the dispatch said.

Investigators reported that on Tuesday, Kodiak’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and the U.S. Postal Inspector Service investigated the suspicious package.

Investigators said the value of the narcotics is $543,000.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Garret Elder and Tycoon Trading LLC accused of defrauding investors, officials...
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police investigating Muldoon homicide
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged...
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide
1 dead after ship runs aground in Southeast
Man dead after ship runs aground in Southeast

Latest News

The case involved a now deceased woman named Neva Ogle, who was in her mid-eighties at the...
Officials say couple scammed Yakutat widow out of $700K, then skipped town
Alaskans use ranked choice voting for 2022 midterms
‘They experienced the horrible animosity that this created’: New group looks to get rid of ranked-choice voting
FastCast - Nov. 30, 2022
Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins
Fire destroys village store, fuel company in Stebbins