Police investigating Muldoon homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a Muldoon neighborhood homicide after getting reports of a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, swing shift patrol officers responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting south of East 20th Avenue.

Police said a minor with “a gunshot wound to the upper body” was found dead at the scene after officers and medics with the Anchorage Fire Department arrived. The Crime Scene Team was also called on to process the scene.

A person was taken into police custody, according to the department, and is being questioned by detectives. Police said it appears it was an isolated event.

