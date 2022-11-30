‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’

In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he...
In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he called “righting his wrongs” ― and buys every Snickers bar on the shelf.(therock / Instagram)
By Caelan Hughes and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:51 AM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he is trying to right some wrongs from his youth.

The actor and former professional wrestler confessed in a recent post on Instagram that when he was 14 years old, he stole a Snickers bar from a 7-Eleven store in Hawaii every day on the way to the gym for nearly a year.

“The same store clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he said in the post.

In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he called “righting his wrongs” ― and buys every Snickers bar on the shelf.

He explained on Instagram that it was the “least he could do.”

“When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on these shelves,” he said.

Johnson also took care of every purchase for the people who walked into the store, picking up the tab for shoppers.

He left the candy bars at the counter and asked the cashiers to give them to anyone else trying to swipe a Snickers bar.

“After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try to make good, that felt really, really good,” he said, at the end of the video.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Garret Elder and Tycoon Trading LLC accused of defrauding investors, officials...
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged...
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide
1 dead after ship runs aground in Southeast
Man dead after ship runs aground in Southeast
Alaska State Troopers
Anvik man charged with murder

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the House leadership election the "end of a...
Schumer calls House leadership election 'end of a magnificent era'
La Jolla Country Day high school point guard Jada Williams, center, drives to the basket during...
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American...
Biden makes remarks, discussing new commitments at Tribal Nations Summit
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of...
Bystander uses pepper spray to help police officer arrest alleged Walmart shoplifter