Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - Police in Bethel are looking for a man they say committed an armed robbery of a marijuana store on Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Bethel Police Department, an adult man “carrying a (duffel) bag and an M16-style rifle” entered the AlaskaBuds location in Bethel at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Police say he “fired several shots, with the first few hitting the ground. After firing, the male jumped over a display counter.” The man then stole “approximately $300 in merchandise and fled the scene.”

An AlaskaBuds employee was hospitalized from injuries that occurred during the robbery. Bethel police failed to specify how the person was injured when asked by Alaska’s News Source.

Bethel Police say the man wore a dark-colored jacket with a logo reading “Res Alaska.” They also told Alaska’s News Source that the man “has a distinct gait, possibly due to a limp,” and that he was possibly intoxicated during the robbery.

The department said it is still actively investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call (907) 543-3781.

