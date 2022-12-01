A warming trend arrives, with highs near freezing into next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was only a few days ago when Southcentral was met with a sudden chill, as the coldest air of the season settled into the region. While it did bring a few mornings of subzero lows, an incoming weather pattern will usher in warmer temperatures over the coming days.

We’ve already seen a touch of warmer air, as clouds and snow through the night held temperature several degrees warmer. While the morning started off with temperatures in the teens, highs today won’t budge much. We’ll see another day with more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Even warmer conditons will arrive over the coming days, as a ridge to our south settles back into the region. This will allow for daily highs to make a run into the low to mid 20s starting this weekend.

The warmth isn’t just occuring across the southern half of the state, as areas along the Slope and Western Alaska are also seeing highs in the 20s. This will pose a problem as moisture arrives later today, leading to many areas across the Seward Peninsula and Northwest Arctic Borough seeing a wintry mix. It’s possible that ice accumulation could lead to some issues through the day.

While the wintry mix and snow stay to our north, the ridge will keep sunshine across the southern half of the state through the weekend. Starting Sunday into Monday, clouds make a gradual return to the region. An area of low pressure moving through the Bering at the start of next week, will set the stage for more active weather.

For us here in Southcentral that means snow and highs near freezing return into next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

