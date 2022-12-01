Winter storm moves through Alaska

The quick-moving system drops light amounts of snow
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:34 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is pushing through the mainland and Southcentral sections of the state.

Noatak reported snowfall of 12 inches, with Nome, Shishmaref and Wainwright getting 6 inches as the winter storm barreled through northwest Alaska Tuesday night to Wednesday.

Snowfall is expected to total 1-2 inches for Anchorage and the valleys through Thursday morning. As the storm moves out, high pressure builds in once again, clearing skies in Southcentral. The break will be a shorter one for southwest Alaska, lasting just Thursday.

The storm will arrive overnight in the Panhandle, dropping light amounts of snow there too. Winds will remain gusty through the evening and Thursday.

Hot spot today went to Adak with 49 degrees and the cold spot was Northway at 35 below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Garret Elder and Tycoon Trading LLC accused of defrauding investors, officials...
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police investigating Muldoon homicide
1 dead after ship runs aground in Southeast
Man dead after ship runs aground in Southeast
A man who was taken into custody following a standoff earlier this month has now been charged...
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff now facing charges in homicide
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas

Latest News

JP-Warnings-Advisories 11-30-22
Winter storm moves through Alaska
Clouds and snow return to Southcentral into Wednesday evening
Clouds and snow return to Southcentral by Wednesday evening
Clouds and snow return to Southcentral into Wednesday evening
Clouds and snow return to Southcentral into Wednesday evening
MF - Low AK Temps 11-29-22
A cold winter’s morning for Alaska