Winter storm moves through Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is pushing through the mainland and Southcentral sections of the state.

Noatak reported snowfall of 12 inches, with Nome, Shishmaref and Wainwright getting 6 inches as the winter storm barreled through northwest Alaska Tuesday night to Wednesday.

Snowfall is expected to total 1-2 inches for Anchorage and the valleys through Thursday morning. As the storm moves out, high pressure builds in once again, clearing skies in Southcentral. The break will be a shorter one for southwest Alaska, lasting just Thursday.

The storm will arrive overnight in the Panhandle, dropping light amounts of snow there too. Winds will remain gusty through the evening and Thursday.

Hot spot today went to Adak with 49 degrees and the cold spot was Northway at 35 below zero.

