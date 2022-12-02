1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - One person has died in a crash near Anchor Point, according to Alaska State Troopers.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup truck and a Kia SUV collided in the southbound lane of the Sterling Highway near mile 162 between Anchor Point and Homer.

The driver of the pickup truck reported back and chest pain following the collision and was taken to South Peninsula Hospital to receive treatment. The driver of the Kia did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash caused the roadway to be closed in both directions shortly after 12:30 this afternoon. Drivers can use the Old Sterling Highway as a detour as the investigation continues for the next several hours.

Anyone with information about this collision can contact Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.