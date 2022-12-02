CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mother fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter

A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. (MacNamara family via WFSB)
By Kristina Russo, Dylan Fearon, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:08 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - An animal control officer reported that a child was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford, Connecticut.

Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera Friday morning.

“I was going out to get on the bus and a raccoon was there and tried to attack me,” said Rylee MacNamara of Ashford.

Rylee said she and her mother suffered some bite marks before her mother was able to yank the animal off her. The raccoon ran off into the woods after she threw it off.

“It was wrapping its arms around my leg,” she explained. “It really hurt.”

The family reported that both the mother and the girl went to the doctor’s office to get checked out.

There’s no word yet on if the animal was rabid.

State police said they responded to the incident to assist the animal control officer.

Animal control spent Friday morning in the woods trying to track down the animal, but it was nowhere to be found.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police charge juvenile in Anchorage shooting death of 12-year-old girl
Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop
Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop
The case involved a now deceased woman named Neva Ogle, who was in her mid-eighties at the...
Officials say couple scammed Yakutat widow out of $700K, then skipped town
Kodiak man arrested on drug charges
Kodiak man facing charges after more than $500K worth of drugs seized
The erosion of Newtok's coastline, October 12, 2018 (Courtesy Calvin Tom)
Two Western Alaska towns receive $25M each in grant money to relocate

Latest News

Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary to...
Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Brad William Henke attends a premiere event celebrating season four of Netflix's "Orange Is the...
‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor, former NFL player Brad William Henke dies at 56