High pressure to influence quiet weather pattern across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Our friendly high pressure will once again take to the skies and keep sunshine around for Southcentral and Southeast into the weekend. Thanks to the ridge of high pressure, the winter weather to our north will be halted, with only some clouds streaming into the region overnight into Saturday. While the ridge will keep things clear and cool for much of Southcentral, a slow warming trend will carry us near freezing through next week.

The set-up in the coming days, favors a pattern change for much of Alaska. This comes as the ridge shifts east and opens the door for the active weather over the Bering to move into Southcentral. While it will take several days for this to happen, the gradual shift of the ridge to the east will lead to a gradual increase in daily highs. While we’re in the teens for highs today, the 20s look to make a return as early as tomorrow for much of the region.

The gradual shift in the ridge will mean not only a warming trend, but that Southcentral and Southeast will stay dry for the foreseeable future. That all changes Sunday evening, as clouds and snow begin to arrive. The active weather that has been bringing rounds of snow and freezing rain to Western Alaska will finally shift westward across the state. As warmer and moisture rich air return to Southcentral. we’ll see highs climbing into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the region. While it’s still too early to tell how much snow we’ll see for the region, it’s possible a few inches could fall.

The snow and warmer weather will be short-lived, as temperatures are expected to fall back into the teens by the end of next week. It’s looking possible that this rollercoaster ride of weather will stay with us for the first week or so of December.

