Southcentral stays cool & clear under high pressure

Northern Alaska warms up, freezing rain to come
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is back, with clear skies returning to Southcentral Thursday.

High winds are up to warning level with Valdez seeing a gust to 69 mph, with a high wind warning for the city and Thompson Pass remaining in place into the overnight hours.

The storm track is being directed north by an expansive dome of high pressure over the Gulf of Alaska. This is taking storms through the Aleutians and then a northerly turn across the west coast and northern Interior, bringing in warm temperatures. Winds will also be gusty as the next round of stormy weather pushes temperatures over 32 degrees. This means the North Slope could see some of the warmest temperatures across mainland Alaska on Friday.

Warnings and advisories have been issued in advance of the storm’s arrival for the Bering Strait, Northwest coast and western Interior.

