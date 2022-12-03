Anchorage man sentenced to 21 years in prison for armed robberies

Friday's top headlines and stories from across the state.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:47 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment and 10 years of probation for his involvement in several armed robberies across Southcentral Alaska between 2019 and 2020, the Department of Law reports.

Anchorage resident Sephen James Allen and two juvenile suspects were arrested in Sept. 2020 following a string of armed robberies — including one at a gas station — in Anchorage, Eagle River, Chugiak and Palmer. Sentencing information for the juveniles was not available.

Allen pled guilty to consolidated counts of first-degree robbery and third-degree assault related to a robbery that took place in Anchorage in 2020. Allen also pled guilty to a first-degree robbery charge related to a robbery at Palmer’s Valley Country Store in 2020. Most of the incidents for which Allen is charged took place at grocery and convenience stores.

Several of the robberies involved the use of a gun to threaten store employees or customers, prompting a lengthy sentence from Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Saxby.

According to a release from the Department of Law, Judge Saxby “noted that a lengthy period of incarceration was necessary to protect the public given the seriousness of the conduct” of Allen.

