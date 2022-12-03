Anchorage woman in the running for CNN Hero of the Year award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman from Anchorage who leads teams of volunteer medical providers is being recognized by the television news network CNN as one of their Heroes of 2022.

Anchorage resident Teresa Gray learned she was one of the nominees for CNN’s Top 10 Heroes of 2022: Everyday people changing the world.

“It was an honor just to be one of the CNN heroes,” Gray said. “But when they called and told us that we had made the top ten, it was amazing.”

In 2016, Gray founded Mobile Medics International. The organization takes small volunteer teams of medical professionals into disaster zones and refugee crises around the world to provide medical aid right away.

“We go in immediately, we establish care within the first ten days to two weeks, and then the larger players come, and more people come, and there’s more resources. And then we leave, because they’ve got it covered,” she said.

As one of CNN’s top ten heroes of 2022, Gray will receive $10,000 to further the work of her organization — but she stands to receive even more. If Gray is voted hero of the year the organization will receive an additional $100,000.

Gray said the money would allow them to serve many people for years to come, but added that all the nominees are deserving.

“Every one of them are doing spectacular work, and so unselfishly.”

The CNN Hero of the Year will be determined by which candidate gets the most votes. People can vote online every day up till Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Gray is flying to New York next week where the winners will be announced on a live CNN special that airs on Dec.11.

