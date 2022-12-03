Moderate avalanche danger exists at higher elevations

April of 2021 cross loading and some natural storm triggered slabs on specific terrain features...
April of 2021 cross loading and some natural storm triggered slabs on specific terrain features was observed in between storms on Monday at Tincan. Photo courtesy Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.(Photo courtesy Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moderate avalanche danger has been forecasted at elevations above 2,500 feet in Southcentral Alaska.

Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center forecaster John Sykes wrote that the avalanche danger as moderate at high elevations above the treeline, or at 2,500 feet of elevation and above.

“A layer of sugary facets on the ground at upper elevations could produce avalanches 2-4′ deep, but the chances are decreasing since we have had no significant snowfall this week,” Sykes wrote. “Lingering wind slabs up to 1′ deep and dry loose avalanches (aka sluffs) are also possible in steeper terrain.”

According to the center’s website, the last known avalanche activity on the existing layer of facets was Nov. 13.

Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center Avalanche Specialist Allie Barker wrote that avalanche danger is moderate at both mid-and-upper elevations in Hatcher Pass, or at elevations above 2,500 feet.

“It will be possible to human trigger a persistent slab 1 to 3 ft thick on all aspects at mid and upper elevation today. It will be possible to human trigger small dry loose sluffs in steep terrain 40° and steeper on all aspects, at all elevations. Natural avalanches are unlikely. Coverage is still thin and getting caught in any size avalanche could have severe consequences. We recommend sticking to the rock skis/board for a little while longer,” Barker wrote. “No slab avalanches have been observed or reported since 11/16. Numerous natural and human triggered small dry loose sluffs were observed on Friday 12/2.”

Avalanche danger in Hatcher Pass is listed as low at elevations below 2,500 feet. Barker wrote that no slab avalanches have been observed since Nov. 16. However, several smaller natural and human-triggered avalanches have been observed.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a motor vehicle collision near Anchor Point, according to Alaska State...
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop
Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop
Carl White and his son, Trent, pose with a trophy bull elk after a successful hunt at the...
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police charge juvenile in Anchorage shooting death of 12-year-old girl
Veteran Iditarod musher Hugh Neff has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race

Latest News

New daily records northern AK for December 2
New daily records for Dec. 2 set at Utqiagvik, Kotzebue, and Nome
Gavel
Anchorage man sentenced to 21 years in prison for armed robberies
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the plane that...
Some new details in Chickaloon plane crash released in preliminary report
The National Transportation Safety Board is urging immediate action following an investigation...
NTSB urges inspections of Bell 407 helicopters following crash investigation findings