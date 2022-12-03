New daily records for 12/2 set at Utqiagvik, Kotzebue, and Nome

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Weather Service in Fairbanks reported the following new records for December 2 in northern and western Alaska:

In Utqiagvik: The high temperature of 32 degrees breaks the previous record of 30 degrees set in 2006. Additionally, 0.10 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell, breaking the previous daily precipitation record amount of 0.07 inches set in 1965.

In Kotzebue: The high temperature of 34 degrees breaks the previous record of 32 degrees set in 1992. Additionally, 0.58 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell, breaking the previous daily precipitation record amount of 0.18 inches set in 1979.

Finally, in Nome, 0.50 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell, breaking the old daily precipitation record amount of 0.25 inches set in 2013.

