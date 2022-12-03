Warming temperatures through the weekend

Temperatures will continue to warm into the 20s during the first weekend of the last month of 2022.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:14 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Warming temperatures will be the predominant weather headline this weekend, not just for Southcentral, but for the rest of the state as well. The thermometer at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport reached 18 degrees Friday afternoon despite an increase in high clouds across the sky. As arctic high pressure that brought the bitter cold start to the week continues to move southeast into northwest Canada, southerly winds on the backside of the high will continue to send milder temperatures into the state.

Much warmer air has already been felt across the Aleutians, where temperatures on Friday reached well into the 40s, with 30s occurring throughout the western and northern parts of Alaska. The warmth has been accompanied by areas of light snow, mixed at times with sleet and freezing rain, which will continue into Saturday, even pushing farther inland across the Interior into the Fairbanks region. Numerous winter weather alerts have been issued as the wintry mix will cause slick travel conditions.

Despite areas of morning freezing fog in valley and coastal locations, including the Anchorage bowl, a mix of sun and clouds will prevail for the short afternoon hours for both Southcentral and Southeast. The next storm system arrives into Southcentral on Monday with temperatures nearing 30 degrees along with areas of snow for most as well as mixed precipitation for coastal Kenai and Prince William Sound. The storm will then move into Southeast Alaska for mid-week.

