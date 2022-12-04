Low visibilities in freezing fog Sunday morning followed by limited afternoon sunshine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After five days in a row with high temperatures in the teens, the thermometer at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Saturday rose above 20 degrees with an official high of 21 degrees taking place at 2:59 p.m. High clouds along with areas of freezing fog, reducing visibilities down to 1 mile at times, will prevent temperatures from dropping significantly into early Sunday morning. Forecast lows in Anchorage will range from around 10 eastside to around 15 westside. Like Saturday, there’ll be some limited amounts of sunshine for the afternoon. Clouds will noticeably thicken and lower during the evening and overnight hours to start another work and school week on Monday.

Waves of energy and moisture flowing northward on the backside of high pressure located over the southeastern Gulf of Alaska caused several areas of winter precipitation across much of Alaska’s interior, including Fairbanks which saw more than 5 inches accumulate from Friday afternoon through late Saturday evening. Sleet and freezing rain mixed in with the snow at times from Kotzebue down through Nome, Unalakleet, and Bethel as temperatures rose into the middle 30s.

A more organized storm system developing over the central Aleutians will carry this warm, moist air farther inland over western Alaska on Sunday, with a section headed into Southcentral just in time for the start of a new work and school week. Right now, the morning commute will stay snow free with snow developing late Monday morning. Steady light snow, however, will make for some slippery travel conditions Monday evening and Tuesday morning as well. Snow will briefly shut down for much of Tuesday, but will pick back up again as upper-level energy moves in to help kick the storm system out of Southcentral and into Southeast Alaska as early as late Wednesday.

