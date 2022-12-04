Low visibilities in freezing fog Sunday morning followed by limited afternoon sunshine

Low visibilities in freezing fog Sunday morning followed by limited afternoon sunshine. Snow arrives in Southcentral on Monday.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:37 AM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After five days in a row with high temperatures in the teens, the thermometer at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Saturday rose above 20 degrees with an official high of 21 degrees taking place at 2:59 p.m. High clouds along with areas of freezing fog, reducing visibilities down to 1 mile at times, will prevent temperatures from dropping significantly into early Sunday morning. Forecast lows in Anchorage will range from around 10 eastside to around 15 westside. Like Saturday, there’ll be some limited amounts of sunshine for the afternoon. Clouds will noticeably thicken and lower during the evening and overnight hours to start another work and school week on Monday.

Waves of energy and moisture flowing northward on the backside of high pressure located over the southeastern Gulf of Alaska caused several areas of winter precipitation across much of Alaska’s interior, including Fairbanks which saw more than 5 inches accumulate from Friday afternoon through late Saturday evening. Sleet and freezing rain mixed in with the snow at times from Kotzebue down through Nome, Unalakleet, and Bethel as temperatures rose into the middle 30s.

A more organized storm system developing over the central Aleutians will carry this warm, moist air farther inland over western Alaska on Sunday, with a section headed into Southcentral just in time for the start of a new work and school week. Right now, the morning commute will stay snow free with snow developing late Monday morning. Steady light snow, however, will make for some slippery travel conditions Monday evening and Tuesday morning as well. Snow will briefly shut down for much of Tuesday, but will pick back up again as upper-level energy moves in to help kick the storm system out of Southcentral and into Southeast Alaska as early as late Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veteran Iditarod musher Hugh Neff has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the plane that...
Some new details in Chickaloon plane crash released in preliminary report
Carl White and his son, Trent, pose with a trophy bull elk after a successful hunt at the...
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years
One person has died in a motor vehicle collision near Anchor Point, according to Alaska State...
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Man dies in accident near Big Lake

Latest News

Temperatures will continue to warm into the 20s during the first weekend of the last month of...
Warming temperatures through the weekend
High pressure to influence quiet weather pattern across Southcentral
High pressure to influence quiet weather pattern across Southcentral
High pressure to influence quiet weather pattern across Southcentral
Active weather set to return to the region into next week
MF -Warnings-Advisories 12-1-22
Southcentral stays cool & clear under high pressure