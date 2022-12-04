Man dies in accident near Big Lake

Friday's top headlines and stories from across the state.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 80-year-old Thomas Newton of Wasilla was the only occupant in a Ford pickup truck that left the road and collided with trees near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Meadow Lakes Loop.

“After a preliminary investigation, it appeared that Newton suffered a medical event just before the collision,” troopers wrote.

Troopers wrote that they received the report at 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 2.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a motor vehicle collision near Anchor Point, according to Alaska State...
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Carl White and his son, Trent, pose with a trophy bull elk after a successful hunt at the...
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years
Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop
Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop
Veteran Iditarod musher Hugh Neff has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police charge juvenile in Anchorage shooting death of 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Mixture of soft snow and wind hardened snow in alpine elevations.
Moderate avalanche danger exists at higher elevations
New daily records northern AK for December 2
New daily records for Dec. 2 set at Utqiagvik, Kotzebue, and Nome
Gavel
Anchorage man sentenced to 21 years in prison for armed robberies
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the plane that...
Some new details in Chickaloon plane crash released in preliminary report