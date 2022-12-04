Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 80-year-old Thomas Newton of Wasilla was the only occupant in a Ford pickup truck that left the road and collided with trees near the intersection of the Parks Highway and Meadow Lakes Loop.
“After a preliminary investigation, it appeared that Newton suffered a medical event just before the collision,” troopers wrote.
Troopers wrote that they received the report at 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 2.
