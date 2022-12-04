UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries was surprised by snacks left for him by the homeowners. (SOURCE: Toni Hillison Barnett)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:09 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE (CNN) – A UPS delivery driver’s reaction to seeing snacks on a customer’s doorstep has gone viral on social media.

Toni Hillison Barnett said she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays three years ago.

Ever since the height of the pandemic, they have been more reliant on deliveries and wanted to show their appreciation.

A recent delivery driver expressed his gratitude in a moment caught on the couple’s doorbell camera. He can be seen walking up to the door with a package in hand, when he sees the snacks left out for him.

“Oh my God , you guys are the best, I gotta take a snapshot of this,” he can be heard saying in the video. “Oh, Capri Suns are my favorite, Yes!”

The same driver returns to the same house later, and mentions how he went viral for his first stop at the home.

“Thank you! Oh yes, no way, we’re back again with the Capri Sun,” he said. “I think this is where I went viral, isn’t it? You guys are awesome. Thank you. Dorito’s … Thank you, have a great day. Thank you for making me go viral.”

The snacks have become a tradition in their Louisville, Kentucky, neighborhood, and the homeowners hope more people will follow their example.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Veteran Iditarod musher Hugh Neff has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the plane that...
Some new details in Chickaloon plane crash released in preliminary report
One person has died in a motor vehicle collision near Anchor Point, according to Alaska State...
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Carl White and his son, Trent, pose with a trophy bull elk after a successful hunt at the...
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years

Latest News

A Wasilla man died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
'You guys are the best': UPS delivery driver's reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
Rare American lion fossil found in Mississippi River
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt