Weather Lab: Ursa Minor students experience snow for the first time and learn how it is made

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, students at Ursa Minor Elementary school on JBER share all the places around the world they’ve visited, and the many types of weather they’ve seen. But for some students, the weather in Alaska is like nothing they’ve ever seen.

These second and third grade students asked Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey to explain how snow is made. Check out the video above for the answer.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.