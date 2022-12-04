Weather Lab: Ursa Minor students experience snow for the first time and learn how it is made
These second and third graders have traveled the world, seeing many different kinds of weather — but some are new to Alaska and to snow.
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, students at Ursa Minor Elementary school on JBER share all the places around the world they’ve visited, and the many types of weather they’ve seen. But for some students, the weather in Alaska is like nothing they’ve ever seen.
These second and third grade students asked Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey to explain how snow is made. Check out the video above for the answer.
