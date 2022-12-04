Weather Lab: Ursa Minor students experience snow for the first time and learn how it is made

These second and third graders have traveled the world, seeing many different kinds of weather — but some are new to Alaska and to snow.
These second and third graders have traveled the world, seeing many different kinds of weather — but some are new to Alaska and to snow.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, students at Ursa Minor Elementary school on JBER share all the places around the world they’ve visited, and the many types of weather they’ve seen. But for some students, the weather in Alaska is like nothing they’ve ever seen.

These second and third grade students asked Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey to explain how snow is made. Check out the video above for the answer.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

Get the latest forecast and stay informed on the go with weather alerts from the Alaska’s Weather Source App

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a motor vehicle collision near Anchor Point, according to Alaska State...
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Carl White and his son, Trent, pose with a trophy bull elk after a successful hunt at the...
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years
Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop
Armed robbery at Bethel marijuana shop
Veteran Iditarod musher Hugh Neff has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
Anchorage police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized...
Police charge juvenile in Anchorage shooting death of 12-year-old girl

Latest News

These second and third graders have traveled the world, seeing many different kinds of weather...
Weather Lab: Ursa Minor students experience snow for the first time and learn how it is made
Judge Una Gandbhir on her time thus far in the Alaska Court System
Judge Una Gandbhir, pointing to own experience, says opportunity is abundant within Alaska Court System
No availability has been a common phrase used amongst the day care industry for decades. For...
Day care closure leaves parents questioning where kids will go
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands