Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90

Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.
Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.(Josh Hallett / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bob McGrath, an original cast member of Sesame Street has died. McGrath was 90 years old.

McGrath’s family announced his passing on Facebook Sunday, saying he died “peacefully at home, surrounded by family.”

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the hit children’s television show, posted a tribute on Twitter mourning McGrath’s passing. The workshop said McGrath worked with Sesame Street for over 50 years.

The workshop also said, “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world... whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Veteran Iditarod musher Hugh Neff has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod veteran Hugh Neff says he was denied entry to 2023 race
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the plane that...
Some new details in Chickaloon plane crash released in preliminary report
One person has died in a motor vehicle collision near Anchor Point, according to Alaska State...
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Carl White and his son, Trent, pose with a trophy bull elk after a successful hunt at the...
Vietnam veteran lands the trophy elk he’s been after for 26 years

Latest News

A Wasilla man died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Ring camera video shows a coyote attack 2-year-old girl in front of home.
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages