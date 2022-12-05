Ester woman dies in house fire outside of Fairbanks

ESTER, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman died from injuries sustained in a house fire Saturday night outside of Fairbanks.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Deputy Fire Marshal said they believe a woodstove in the living room of 71-year-old Amy Pohl of Ester was the cause of the blaze, which left the house significantly damaged.

Troopers said members of the Ester Volunteer Fire Department and other crews responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Ester area, a community just outside of Fairbanks.

While fighting the flames, troopers said firefighters found Pohl unresponsive in the house and moved her outside, where they attempted lifesaving efforts, but she was pronounced dead.

Troopers said a deputy fire marshal from the Alaska Department of Public Safety later responded to the scene to investigate the origin of the blaze.

“A preliminary investigation determined that the fire likely originated near a woodstove in the living room,” troopers wrote. “The structure sustained significant damage. No foul play is suspected at this time.”

Troopers said Pohl’s family has been notified and her remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Ester woman dies in house fire (Google Maps/Alaska's News Source)

