Multi-Day snow event to bring several inches of snow to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow has made a return to Southcentral, following a fairly quiet weekend. While the snow isn’t causing any issues this morning, as more snow builds in from the west we could see traffic flow problems. Through midday, it’s possible that up to 1 inch of snow will fall across the majority of the region, with the bulk of the activity expected this afternoon into the evening hours. With temperatures holding in the 20s through the day, the snow could lead to slick issues on the roads, particuarly into the evening hours.

The snow will come in waves for Southcentral, with wave one occurring today, and then periodic snow showers overnight through Wednesday morning. While we’ll see on average of 1 to 3 inches of snow through Monday evening, storm totals look to be in the 3 to 6 inch range through Wednesday morning. While localized heavier amounts certainly look possible, the best chance for that occurring will be through the passes of Southcentral, the higher elevations, Hatcher Pass and parts of the Kenai. You’ll certainly want to get those snow blowers gased up and ready, as Wednesday will be the best day to dig out of the snow for Southcentral.

As the snow continues to shift east, it will open the door for active weather to make a return to Southeast as well. While rain and snow will initially be the concern for the Panhandle, by weeks end colder weather will lead to a transition of all snow for the region. It’s possible we’ll see parts of Southeast see a winter weather advisory or winter storm watch issues in the next 24 hours.

Highs across Southcentral will stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s through Wednesday, with colder weather to spill in through the evening hours Wednesday. We’ll see the return to highs in the single digits and overnight lows hovering near zero by weeks end.

Have a wonderful Monday!

