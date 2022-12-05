Snow arrives mid-day Monday.

By Joe Bartosik
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:56 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Monday morning commute remains dry despite thick cloud cover and a noticeable dampness in the air. The same cannot be said for the evening commute home, unfortunately.

Light snow will overspread Southcentral form west to east Monday. The snow first arrives in the western Kenai just before sunrise, spreading into Anchorage around Noon, then continuing eastward through the Matanuska Valley and Prince William Sound locations in the afternoon.

Please allow for plenty of travel time along with extra distance between the driver ahead of you as roads will quickly become snow covered, slick, and icy. Around 2 to 7 inches will fall across Southcentral as this first round of snow comes to an end late Monday night.

Snow showers and flurries from the Valleys through Anchorage and into the western Kenai on Tuesday. A second round of light snow follows for Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday.

