Anchorage School District budget decision looms

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District’s financial team went over the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget at Monday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting, combing through the details and coming up with an updated total deficit of around $67 million.

With that much money still needing to be found, the school board meeting drew a crowd and lots of questions.

“We’ll continue our discussion of budget solutions as the time to make decisions inches near,” district Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt said at the meeting.

During a work session Monday, district Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson walked the superintendent and the Anchorage School Board through the economic impacts of closing six different elementary schools in the district over the next five years.

“Closing all six schools — if that were to occur — the total saving over five years is $10.9 million,” Anderson said. “And I hope that that provides a different visual picture of the impact on revenue.”

Anderson also explained potential savings by each school, pointing out that some buildings would only prove cost-effective in the short term. Those answers prompted many questions from teachers and parents about what the long term impact of closing the schools would mean for the district.

About 75 people signed up for public testimony, wanting their voices to be heard before a final decision by the board is made on potential closures or consolidations. The responses varied, some pleading for their school not to be closed, while others wanted to protect activities such as sports from being outsourced.

“Klatt (Elementary) isn’t just any other school,” one student said. “It is friendly, supportive and an eventful school.”

“You may be wondering why I care, since I’ll be off to college next year? It’s because I’ve grown as much through swimming as through anything I’ve learned in the classroom and I want other kids to have this opportunity.”

Two action items were voted on by the board — one regarding the approval of budget revisions for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which was postponed, and the other involving six-year capital improvement plan projects.

The next district work session will be Saturday, during which board members are expected to go through a few exercises in consideration of solutions for the budget deficit.

Final decisions by the board are expected to be finalized — and shared with the public — sometime this month.

