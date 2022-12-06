Candidate requests recount of House District 15 votes

Monday's top headlines and stories from across Alaska.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:42 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Democratic candidate for House District 15 Denny Wells has announced that he has formally requested a recount of votes with the State of Alaska, according to a press release from the campaign.

Wells lost the election for House District 15 to incumbent Republican Rep. Tom McKay by a margin of just seven votes.

“Thankfully, Alaska’s election procedures incorporate the right to a recount in situations like that in House District 15, ensuring votes are tallied accurately and preserving public confidence in our election system,” the release said. “State law indicates that in races with a margin of less than 20 votes or less than 0.5%, the candidate who requests a recount will not incur any costs from the state in the execution of such a recount. These thresholds are established because even though our election processes are mindful of accuracy and security, machines have error rates and humans are imperfect. In this race, even if our ballot counting process is 99.9% accurate, this vote count margin is still within the margin of error.”

The Wells campaign wrote that they “look forward to following along with the process as the state conducts its recount, resolving any questions, and establishing confidence about this election outcome in the coming weeks.”

