Digging Out: Up to 8 inches of additional snow for parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fresh coating of snow is welcoming many across Southcentral this morning, as 1 to 3 inches fell from yesterday into this morning. Higher elevations of the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside and parts of the Chugach Range saw over 5 inches of snow, with more on the way. The system responsible for the snow yesterday has seen the bulk of its precipitation shift into the Panhandle. While that has been the case, an additonal round of moisture moving in from the west wil help enhance snowfall through the day.

While today will bring the potential for several inches of snow, the heaviest looks to hold off until the middle of the afternoon. From this morning through at least 1 to 2PM, anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow can be expected for the region. As the winter weather advisory kicks into effect at 3 this afternoon, this is when the snow and active weather kicks into high gear. With temperatures holding near freezing through most of the day, the snow will be wet and at times large flakes could fall to the ground. While this snow won’t be easily lofted due to the amoutn of water in the snow, one could still deal with visibility issues as the sun sets and the snow really ramps up.

The heaviest snow for Southcentral will fall from this afternoon into Wednesday, as a band of heavier snow looks to settle into the region. This comes as a band of snow looks to shear out over the Anchorage Bowl and down through parts of the Kenai. Essentially, a band of snow will sit right on top of both regions until it stretches itself out of existence. Should this occur, we’ll see the potential for up to 12 inches of storm totals for the region. However, should we not see that, many locations will likely end in the 4 to 8 inch range for snow totals.

As the snow comes to an end Wednesday, the upper level energy will sweep through and effectively end the snow. In the process it will drive in another round of cold air, as temperatures are set to fall back into the single digits by weeks end.

While Southcentral deals with windespread snow, Southeast is gearing up for several consecutive days of rain and snow. Most of today and Wednesday will bring a wintry mix, outside of inland regions of the channels and near Haines where a winter storm watch remains in effect. Should temperatures cooperate, Haines could see upwards of 3 to 5 inches of snow into Wednesday evening. The rest of the week, colder air is set to return to the Panhandle, with daily snow chances as highs fall back into the lower 20s.

Through the Interior, snow will also be an issue in over the next 24 to 48 hours. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued through parts of the Interior through Thursday evening, where 6 to 11 inches of snow looks possible.

Safe driving and enjoy the snow!

