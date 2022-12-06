Propane explosion felt nearly 15 miles away; homeowner in hospital, officials say

Officials in South Carolina say a man was sent to a hospital after a propane explosion. (source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A homeowner in South Carolina has been taken to a hospital for burns after an explosion at his house.

WCSC reports first responders were called to a house fire in Colleton County on Monday around 8 p.m.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Greene said a person was in the home at the time of the explosion and was working on a gas line before it exploded.

The man was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities said the explosion was felt nearly 15 miles away and left a large debris field that closed roads in the area.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter sent to Neff informing him he has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Hugh Neff, Iditarod officials offer some explanation for veteran’s rejected 2023 race application
Multi-Day snow event to bring several inches of snow to Southcentral
Snowfall expected to bring several inches to Southcentral this week
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says
Anthony Tinker appears in court in Anchorage on Dec. 5, 2022.
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff indicted on charges in homicide
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Man dies in accident near Big Lake

Latest News

Members of a team of archaeologists study a wooden structure in the sand, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
FILE - Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for...
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for Trump documents
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday the Jan. 6 House committee will be making...
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat