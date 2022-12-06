Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week.

A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race.

The recounts will take place in Juneau. The recount in the Senate race was requested by Democrat Roselynn Cacy, who was the first of the three candidates in that ranked vote contest to be eliminated. The race was won by Republican Cathy Giessel, a former Senate president.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Roger Holland also competed. Democrat Denny Wells requested a recount in the Anchorage House race.

He finished seven votes behind Republican Rep. Tom McKay after the final ranked vote tabulations.

