Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races

Tuesday's top headlines and stories around Alaska
By Becky Bohrer
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week.

A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race.

The recounts will take place in Juneau. The recount in the Senate race was requested by Democrat Roselynn Cacy, who was the first of the three candidates in that ranked vote contest to be eliminated. The race was won by Republican Cathy Giessel, a former Senate president.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Roger Holland also competed. Democrat Denny Wells requested a recount in the Anchorage House race.

He finished seven votes behind Republican Rep. Tom McKay after the final ranked vote tabulations.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letter sent to Neff informing him he has been denied entry to the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Hugh Neff, Iditarod officials offer some explanation for veteran’s rejected 2023 race application
Multi-Day snow event to bring several inches of snow to Southcentral
Snowfall expected to bring several inches to Southcentral this week
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says
Anthony Tinker appears in court in Anchorage on Dec. 5, 2022.
Man arrested after Anchorage SWAT standoff indicted on charges in homicide
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
Man dies in accident near Big Lake

Latest News

FastCast Dec. 6, 2022
ASD budget decision looms
Anchorage School District budget decision looms
Candidate requests recount of House race separated by 7 votes
Candidate requests recount of House race separated by 7 votes
Hugh Neff's Iditarod aplication has been denied
Hugh Neff's Iditarod application has been denied